Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,013 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 43,709 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 55,987 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on FCX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE FCX opened at $33.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.86. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.79 and a 52 week high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

