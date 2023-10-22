Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,951 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $6,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HCA. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 54.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 60.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.18.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 1.2 %

HCA opened at $241.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.32 and a fifty-two week high of $304.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $259.43 and its 200 day moving average is $272.75. The stock has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.62.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.