Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,055 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on EL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EL

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL opened at $137.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.05. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.30 and a 1 year high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 94.96%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.