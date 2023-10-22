Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 14,112 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,390 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 14,112 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $6,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth approximately $21,129,916,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth approximately $341,198,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TGT opened at $108.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.35.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

