Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 18,235 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,235 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,688,000,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

Amphenol Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $79.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $68.99 and a 12-month high of $90.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $6,653,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,847. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,339,962 shares of company stock valued at $117,480,732. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

