Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 4,011 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,011 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE PH opened at $372.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $398.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.90. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $258.89 and a 1 year high of $428.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total value of $362,002.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,569. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total value of $630,904.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,072.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total transaction of $362,002.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,918 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,885 over the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PH shares. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.14.

Read Our Latest Report on Parker-Hannifin

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.