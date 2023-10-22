Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 6,501 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,501 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $7,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AON by 106,777.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after buying an additional 2,814,643 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth $721,085,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth $341,922,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AON by 565.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 989,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,938,000 after buying an additional 840,742 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AON by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,355,000 after buying an additional 620,067 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON stock opened at $314.12 on Friday. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $270.37 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.56.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 800 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AON. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $352.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.67.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

