Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 8,642 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,642 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $7,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98,105.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,929,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,829,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922,319 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 25,185.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,492,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474,450 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,028,807,000 after buying an additional 4,041,425 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $697,398,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,794,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,889,987,000 after buying an additional 1,281,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BDX stock opened at $258.64 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $217.70 and a 52-week high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.02. The company has a market capitalization of $75.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 66.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total value of $238,847.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,109.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total value of $238,847.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,109.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total transaction of $826,325.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,692.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,581 shares of company stock worth $1,551,429 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

