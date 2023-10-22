Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 8,850 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,850 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. FMR LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,449,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,016,000 after acquiring an additional 142,311 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,969,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,982,000 after purchasing an additional 74,821 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Marriott International by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 3,189.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,540,000 after buying an additional 2,391,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,980,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $198,089.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,671,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $198,089.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,671,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $164,112.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,885.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,423 shares of company stock worth $20,320,363 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.57.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $187.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.92 and a 52-week high of $210.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.45%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

