Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 153,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,241 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 12,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.40 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,136. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.40 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $51,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 654 shares of company stock valued at $30,148 and have sold 39,846 shares valued at $1,584,221. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $30.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.15.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

