Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 18,467 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,467 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Prologis were worth $43,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Down 0.1 %

PLD stock opened at $102.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.92 and a 200-day moving average of $121.17. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $136.67. The company has a market capitalization of $94.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 107.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.94.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

