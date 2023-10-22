Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 25,456 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,456 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in American Tower were worth $30,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moreno Evelyn V grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 24,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in American Tower by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,207,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in American Tower by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 527,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,360,000 after buying an additional 14,111 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.88.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at $10,085,715.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,034 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $160.09 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The company has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.15 and its 200 day moving average is $186.11.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 313.04%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

