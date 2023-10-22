Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 95,800 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.37% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $35,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth about $10,833,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.3% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WSC shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.71 per share, with a total value of $203,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

NASDAQ WSC opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.05. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $37.81 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $582.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

Featured Stories

