Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.10% of ON Semiconductor worth $40,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 15.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.4% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

In related news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,950.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,272,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,342 shares of company stock worth $1,700,146. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ON

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON stock opened at $84.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.18. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.77. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.43 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.39.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.