Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 7,828 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $27,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 73,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after acquiring an additional 22,701 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.6 %

ITW stock opened at $223.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.36. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.86 and a fifty-two week high of $264.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.39%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

