Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 9 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Booking were worth $27,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Booking by 98,894.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,895,257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718,899 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,068,137,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 15,671.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 334,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $886,014,000 after buying an additional 331,923 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 503.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,684,000 after buying an additional 157,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,756.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,073.36 and its 200-day moving average is $2,850.28. The stock has a market cap of $98.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,760.02 and a twelve month high of $3,251.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Insider Activity at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $19.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,370 shares of company stock valued at $13,644,967. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,200.71.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

