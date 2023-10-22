Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $27.01 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $27,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Barclays cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ITW opened at $223.56 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $188.86 and a one year high of $264.19. The company has a market cap of $67.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.36.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 55.39%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.