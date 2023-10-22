Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $33.58 Million Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 8,705 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $33,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Albemarle by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Albemarle by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $138.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $138.55 and a 12-month high of $334.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.50.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 25.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Monday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.80.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

