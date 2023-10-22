Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $38.10 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,312 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.08% of Kimberly-Clark worth $38,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,465,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,180,000 after acquiring an additional 108,050 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,678,000 after purchasing an additional 397,337 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,270,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,375,000 after buying an additional 145,688 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,819,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,181,000 after buying an additional 613,295 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,394,000 after buying an additional 4,426,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.2 %

KMB stock opened at $123.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. The firm has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $111.85 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.58 and its 200-day moving average is $132.76.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 97.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMB. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $141.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on KMB

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,448.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.