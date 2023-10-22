Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,307 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.42% of CyberArk Software worth $27,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at $735,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 12,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 85,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CYBR. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.19.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $163.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.19 and a 12-month high of $174.93.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $175.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

