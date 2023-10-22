Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 14,847 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,847 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $41,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCA. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 54.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 100.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.18.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $241.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $259.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.75. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.32 and a 12-month high of $304.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. The stock has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.62.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

