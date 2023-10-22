Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 26,493 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,521 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,493 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $42,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.59.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $134.12 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.13 and a 52 week high of $155.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.54 and its 200-day moving average is $135.24. The firm has a market cap of $112.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

