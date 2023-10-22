Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 100,200 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.39% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $34,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 25,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 3,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.52, for a total transaction of $447,009.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,082.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 3,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.52, for a total value of $447,009.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,082.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 8,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total value of $1,076,494.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,566,437.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 565,774 shares of company stock valued at $71,489,961 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

WMS stock opened at $109.31 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.02 and a 1-year high of $134.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.36 and its 200-day moving average is $109.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.41.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.08 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMS. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

