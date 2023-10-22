Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 38,376 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,177,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 38,376 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in JD.com were worth $40,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in JD.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,221,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $624,201,000 after purchasing an additional 188,100 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,892,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,732,000 after acquiring an additional 462,472 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,147,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $141,564,000 after acquiring an additional 323,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in JD.com by 7.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,990,000 after acquiring an additional 182,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in JD.com by 20.2% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,970,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,464,000 after purchasing an additional 330,848 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com Price Performance

Shares of JD opened at $24.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.06 and a 200-day moving average of $34.73. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.19 and a 1 year high of $67.10. The company has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.44. JD.com had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $287.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

JD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered JD.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $64.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.38.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

