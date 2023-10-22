HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Microbot Medical Stock Performance
NASDAQ MBOT opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 3.29. Microbot Medical has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.65.
Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. As a group, analysts predict that Microbot Medical will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Microbot Medical
Microbot Medical Inc operates as a pre-clinical medical device company in the United Kingdom. It primarily engages in the research, design, and development of next generation robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company also offers LIBERTY, a robotic system which allows physicians to conduct a catheter-based procedure from outside the catheterization laboratory, and avoid radiation exposure, physical strain, and the risk of cross contamination.
