Head to Head Comparison: TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) & Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG)

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) and Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares TKO Group and Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TKO Group 12.65% 34.50% 15.35% Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TKO Group and Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TKO Group $1.22 billion 5.30 $195.59 million $2.04 38.22 Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group $3.51 million 203.32 N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

TKO Group has higher revenue and earnings than Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group.

66.3% of TKO Group shares are held by institutional investors. 38.9% of TKO Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 63.6% of Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TKO Group and Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TKO Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

TKO Group presently has a consensus target price of $115.25, indicating a potential upside of 47.81%. Given TKO Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe TKO Group is more favorable than Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group.

Risk & Volatility

TKO Group has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a beta of 17.35, meaning that its stock price is 1,635% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TKO Group beats Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets. The company engages in the corporate sponsorships and advertising business, which offers sale of in-venue and in-broadcast advertising assets, content product integration, and digital impressions. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, New York. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc.

About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, through its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing consultation services in the Hong Kong and People's Republic of China. It offers consulting, sourcing, and marketing services. The company was formerly known as REE International, Inc. and changed its name to Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group in April 2020. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Xi'an, China.

