Head to Head Review: Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) and Vossloh (OTCMKTS:VOSSY)

Vossloh (OTCMKTS:VOSSY – Get Free Report) and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.9% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Vossloh alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vossloh and Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vossloh N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Canadian Pacific Kansas City $6.78 billion 9.78 $2.71 billion $3.44 20.69

Profitability

Canadian Pacific Kansas City has higher revenue and earnings than Vossloh.

This table compares Vossloh and Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vossloh N/A N/A N/A Canadian Pacific Kansas City 41.92% 8.92% 4.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vossloh and Canadian Pacific Kansas City, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vossloh 0 0 0 0 N/A Canadian Pacific Kansas City 0 4 11 0 2.73

Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus target price of $92.88, indicating a potential upside of 30.50%. Given Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Canadian Pacific Kansas City is more favorable than Vossloh.

Summary

Canadian Pacific Kansas City beats Vossloh on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vossloh

(Get Free Report)

Vossloh AG offers rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for heavy-haul and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport applications. This division also manufactures concrete ties, switch ties, and concrete elements for slab tracks and level crossing systems. The Customized Modules division manufactures, installs, and maintains switches and crossings, as well as related control and monitoring systems for light-rail and high-speed applications. The Lifecycle Solutions division engages in rail trading, long-rail unloading at construction sites, welding new rails, reconditioning old rails, on-site welding, rail replacement, rail grinding/milling, rail inspection, and construction site supervision activities. This division also organizes and monitors rail shipments to construction sites; and enables on-site availability of the unloading systems. The company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Werdohl, Germany.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products. It transports intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers. The company offers rail and intermodal transportation services through a network of approximately 13,000 miles serving business centers in Quebec and British Columbia, Canada; and the United States Northeast and Midwest regions. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Vossloh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vossloh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.