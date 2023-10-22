Head-To-Head Review: Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) vs. iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN)

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Free Report) and Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iSun and Canadian Solar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSun $76.45 million 0.09 -$53.78 million ($0.88) -0.22 Canadian Solar $7.47 billion 0.18 $239.97 million $5.81 3.56

Canadian Solar has higher revenue and earnings than iSun. iSun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

19.9% of iSun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of Canadian Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of iSun shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of Canadian Solar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for iSun and Canadian Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSun 0 0 3 0 3.00 Canadian Solar 0 3 4 0 2.57

iSun currently has a consensus target price of $1.92, suggesting a potential upside of 869.97%. Canadian Solar has a consensus target price of $43.57, suggesting a potential upside of 110.69%. Given iSun’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe iSun is more favorable than Canadian Solar.

Volatility and Risk

iSun has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Solar has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares iSun and Canadian Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSun -15.53% -36.69% -14.79% Canadian Solar 5.14% 15.92% 4.23%

Summary

Canadian Solar beats iSun on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iSun

iSun, Inc., a solar energy company, provides design, development, engineering, procurement, installation, storage, and electric vehicle infrastructure services for residential, commercial, industrial, and utility customers in the United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to iSun, Inc. in January 2021. iSun, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Williston, Vermont.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc. (CSI) Solar and Global Energy. The CSI Solar segment offers standard solar modules and battery storage solutions, as well as solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories; and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services. The Global Energy segment engages in the development, construction, maintenance, and sale of solar and battery storage projects; operation of solar power plants; and sale of electricity. This segment also provides operation and maintenance (O&M) services, including monitoring, inspections, repair, and replacement of plant equipment; and site management and administrative support services for solar projects, as well as asset management services. As of January 31, 2023, this segment had a fleet of solar power plants in operation with an aggregate capacity of approximately 574 MWp. The company serves distributors, system integrators, project developers, and installers/EPC companies. It sells its products primarily under its Canadian Solar brand name; and on an OEM basis. Canadian Solar Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Guelph, Canada.

