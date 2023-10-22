Head-To-Head Survey: Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) & Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS)

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) and Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Affinity Bancshares and Pioneer Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affinity Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Pioneer Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

15.6% of Affinity Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of Pioneer Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Affinity Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Pioneer Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Affinity Bancshares and Pioneer Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affinity Bancshares 17.10% 5.87% 0.81% Pioneer Bancorp 25.77% 8.68% 1.13%

Volatility and Risk

Affinity Bancshares has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Bancorp has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Affinity Bancshares and Pioneer Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affinity Bancshares $34.54 million 2.75 $7.13 million $1.03 14.38 Pioneer Bancorp $85.18 million N/A $21.95 million $0.88 9.67

Pioneer Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Affinity Bancshares. Pioneer Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Affinity Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pioneer Bancorp beats Affinity Bancshares on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Georgia. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans. In addition, the company invests in U.S. treasury securities; securities and obligations issued by the U.S. government and its agencies, or government sponsored enterprises, including mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations; corporate and municipal bonds; certificates of deposit in other financial institutions; and federal and money market funds. Further, it operates a virtual bank under the name FitnessBank, which accepts deposits and provides higher interest rates based on customers meeting certain fitness goals. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Covington, Georgia.

About Pioneer Bancorp

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage lending, consumer loans, and home equity lines of credit. The company also invests in the U.S. governmental securities, fixed rate collateralized mortgage obligations, mortgage-backed securities, fixed-rate investment grade bonds, and equity securities. In addition, the company offers personal and commercial insurance products, including homeowners, automobile, and comprehensive business insurance; employee benefit products and services, such as group health, dental, disability, and life insurance products, as well as defined contribution, defined benefit administration, and human resource management services; and wealth management services comprising investment advice, retirement income planning, estate planning, business succession, and employer retirement planning. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Albany, New York. Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pioneer Bancorp, MHC.

