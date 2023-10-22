Head-To-Head Survey: NL Industries (NYSE:NL) and Blue Line Protection Group (OTCMKTS:BLPG)

NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) and Blue Line Protection Group (OTCMKTS:BLPG – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.0% of NL Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of Blue Line Protection Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of NL Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Blue Line Protection Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get NL Industries alerts:

Profitability

This table compares NL Industries and Blue Line Protection Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NL Industries -15.43% -6.33% -4.18% Blue Line Protection Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NL Industries $160.60 million 1.44 $33.84 million ($0.51) -9.31 Blue Line Protection Group N/A N/A N/A ($0.02) -2.97

This table compares NL Industries and Blue Line Protection Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NL Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Line Protection Group. NL Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blue Line Protection Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NL Industries and Blue Line Protection Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NL Industries 1 0 0 0 1.00 Blue Line Protection Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

NL Industries currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.26%. Given NL Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NL Industries is more favorable than Blue Line Protection Group.

Summary

Blue Line Protection Group beats NL Industries on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NL Industries

(Get Free Report)

NL Industries, Inc., through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc., operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines. It also offers original equipment and aftermarket stainless steel exhaust headers, exhaust pipes, mufflers, and other exhaust components; gauges, such as GPS speedometers and tachometers; mechanical and electronic controls and throttles; wake enhancement devices, trim tabs, steering wheels, and other billet aluminum accessories; dash panels, LED indicators, wire harnesses, and other accessories; and grab handles, pin cleats, and other accessories; primarily for performance and ski/wakeboard and performance boats. The company sells its component products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through distributors. NL Industries, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is based in Dallas, Texas. NL Industries, Inc. is a subsidiary of Valhi, Inc.

About Blue Line Protection Group

(Get Free Report)

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. provides armed protection and transportation, banking, compliance, and training services for businesses engaged in the legal cannabis industry in the United States. It offers asset logistic services comprising armed transportation services, including shipment protection, money escort, and asset vaulting; and financial services, such as handling transportation and storage of currency. The company was formerly known as The Engraving Masters, Inc. and changed its name to Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. in May 2014. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for NL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.