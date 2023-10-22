Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLFP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

Shares of HTLFP opened at $23.90 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $26.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.35.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

