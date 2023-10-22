Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLFP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance
Shares of HTLFP opened at $23.90 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $26.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.35.
About Heartland Financial USA
