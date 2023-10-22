Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.78

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.78 and traded as high as C$15.37. Héroux-Devtek shares last traded at C$15.36, with a volume of 2,380 shares trading hands.

HRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.79. The stock has a market cap of C$522.39 million, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.67.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$140.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$143.50 million. Héroux-Devtek had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 4.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 0.6844406 earnings per share for the current year.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

