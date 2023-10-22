Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) and ATS (NYSE:ATS) Financial Comparison

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) and ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Hesai Group and ATS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Hesai Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hesai Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 ATS 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hesai Group currently has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 215.17%. ATS has a consensus price target of $69.00, indicating a potential upside of 94.64%. Given Hesai Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Hesai Group is more favorable than ATS.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hesai Group N/A N/A N/A ATS 5.00% 17.44% 5.93%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hesai Group and ATS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Hesai Group and ATS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hesai Group $174.37 million 6.74 -$43.61 million N/A N/A ATS $1.95 billion 1.80 $96.40 million N/A N/A

ATS has higher revenue and earnings than Hesai Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.0% of Hesai Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of ATS shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ATS beats Hesai Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hesai Group

(Get Free Report)

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas. Hesai Group was founded in 2014 and is based in Shanghai, China.

About ATS

(Get Free Report)

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services. Further, the company provides engineering design, prototyping, process verification, specification writing, software and manufacturing process controls development, standard automation products/platforms, equipment design and build, third-party equipment qualification, procurement and integration, automation system installation, product line commissioning, validation, and documentation services. Additionally, it offers value engineering, supply chain management, and integration and manufacturing capabilities, as well as other automation products and solutions; and software and digital solutions comprising connected factory floor management systems to capture, analyze, and use real time machine performance data to troubleshoot, deliver process and product solutions, prevent equipment downtime, drive operational efficiency, and unlock performance for sustainable production improvements. ATS Corporation serves life sciences, transportation and mobility, consumer products, food and beverage, electronics, nuclear, packaging, warehousing and distribution, and energy markets. The company was formerly known as ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. and changed its name to ATS Corporation in November 2022. ATS Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Hesai Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hesai Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.