Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Raised to $197.00 at Susquehanna

Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna from $187.00 to $197.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HES. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $175.38.

Hess stock opened at $163.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hess has a 12-month low of $113.82 and a 12-month high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hess will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Hess by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 48,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 15,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 21,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,977 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

