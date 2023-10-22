Hess (NYSE:HES) PT Raised to $197.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $187.00 to $197.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hess from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $175.38.

Get Hess alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HES

Hess Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $163.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.57. Hess has a 1 year low of $113.82 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Hess had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hess will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,835,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,835,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hess

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 36.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

(Get Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.