HGK Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

HGK Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 26.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth $526,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

Shares of AMN opened at $73.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.28. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.10 and a 52-week high of $129.04.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The business had revenue of $991.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

