HGK Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,877 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Envista by 19.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 845,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,615,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,669,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Envista by 289.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its position in Envista by 27.2% during the second quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 38,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE NVST opened at $24.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.90. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $43.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Envista had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Envista from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Envista from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVST

Envista Profile

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.