HGK Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. State Street accounts for approximately 1.8% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT stock opened at $64.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.98 and its 200 day moving average is $70.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $63.11 and a 52-week high of $94.74.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $797,907.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,799,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

