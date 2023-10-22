HGK Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

HGK Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,193 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COF. HSBC began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.70.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $456,569.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $451,571,960.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $434,176.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,609,860.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $456,569.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,571,960.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,383 shares of company stock worth $3,798,865 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $90.23 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.75. The company has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

