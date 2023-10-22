HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 28,520 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

HGK Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,520 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 14,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of IPG stock opened at $27.69 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $40.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day moving average of $34.87.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 51.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.22.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

