Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Posts Earnings Results

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter. Highway had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.10%.

Highway Trading Down 1.5 %

HIHO opened at $1.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.12. Highway has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $3.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Highway from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Highway Company Profile

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

Featured Stories

