Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Highwoods Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.83.
Highwoods Properties Trading Down 1.3 %
Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.85%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.89%.
Institutional Trading of Highwoods Properties
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 17,500,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,425,000 after acquiring an additional 70,232 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,319,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,978,000 after buying an additional 193,977 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,747,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,802,000 after acquiring an additional 229,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,974,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,728,000 after purchasing an additional 476,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,355,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,623,000 after acquiring an additional 100,838 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Highwoods Properties
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
