Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) PT Lowered to $85.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Hologic from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $67.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.64. Hologic has a twelve month low of $60.68 and a twelve month high of $87.88. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hologic will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,141,919,000 after purchasing an additional 381,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,849,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,931,098,000 after purchasing an additional 87,374 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 98,061.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,086,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,788,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,063,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,542,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $934,618,000 after purchasing an additional 206,023 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Hologic by 80.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,984,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992,822 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

