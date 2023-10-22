Hosking Partners LLP Acquires 127,130 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250,109 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,130 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $27,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,800 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 41.7% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 14,357 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 323.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,772 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peabody Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BTU traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.99. 2,471,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,749,287. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average is $22.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.17. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $32.89.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The coal producer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 3.30%.

Peabody Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.