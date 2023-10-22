Hosking Partners LLP Boosts Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 739,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,655 shares during the period. CBRE Group makes up 2.5% of Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.24% of CBRE Group worth $59,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in CBRE Group by 98,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 220,922,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,830,686,000 after buying an additional 220,698,040 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $255,749,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $126,917,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in CBRE Group by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,201,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,293,000 after buying an additional 1,087,893 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $65,416,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBRE traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,894,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,724. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.43 and a twelve month high of $89.58.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. CBRE Group’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $274,720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,837,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,690,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $274,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,837,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,690,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $101,292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,637,748 shares in the company, valued at $391,472,308.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,607,856 shares of company stock valued at $376,671,359. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

