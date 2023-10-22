Hosking Partners LLP Buys 8,086 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Loews were worth $7,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of L. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Loews in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Loews Price Performance

Shares of L traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $62.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,712. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.48. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $65.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 8.21%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 4.75%.

Insider Activity

In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 4,456,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.29 per share, with a total value of $175,078,204.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 248,414,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,760,215,056.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 4,456,050 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.29 per share, for a total transaction of $175,078,204.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,414,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,760,215,056.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total value of $35,096.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

