Hosking Partners LLP Grows Holdings in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS)

Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,350,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 574,515 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 2.25% of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. worth $12,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 3,369,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 530,811 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 339,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 55,273 shares during the period. 6.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. alerts:

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ HEPS traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.20. 244,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,206. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. ( NASDAQ:HEPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a negative net margin of 2.86% and a negative return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $284.78 million during the quarter.

(Free Report)

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.