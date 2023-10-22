Hosking Partners LLP Has $12.80 Million Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $12,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,773 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,151,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,024,000 after acquiring an additional 140,834 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2,844.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,985,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,237 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $276,426,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 10.9% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 783,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,020,000 after acquiring an additional 77,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.21.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WTW traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.85. 565,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,535. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $195.29 and a one year high of $258.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Further Reading

