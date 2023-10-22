Hosking Partners LLP Has $50.29 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,257,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,024 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan comprises approximately 2.1% of Hosking Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $50,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 55,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.88. 16,094,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,656,581. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The firm has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.27 and a 200 day moving average of $38.86.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

