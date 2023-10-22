Hosking Partners LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,136 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,553,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 27,772 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 27,892 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,149,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,564,252. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.24. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.13 and a 52-week high of $155.26. The stock has a market cap of $112.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.89%.

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.59.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

